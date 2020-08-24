Breakfast is widely thought of as the most important meal of the day – fruit, cereal, toast, a naughty fry-up or a freshly baked croissant, there's so much to choose from!
Royal ladies are healthy bunch when it comes to their favourite morning dishes, enjoying a combination of smoothies, eggs and oats. With their jam-packed schedules of public engagements, they need a nutritious, energy-boosting breakfast to see them through till lunch.
Find out what all the royal ladies eat for breakfast below…
What does Kate Middleton eat for breakfast?
The wife of Prince William is thought to enjoy a bowl of oatmeal first thing in the day. Mum-of-three Catherine is also partial to a healthy smoothie.
According to the MailOnline, the Duchess blends a combination of kale, spirulina (a type of algae), matcha (green tea leaves), spinach, romaine, cilantro (coriander leaves) and blueberries together for a healthy morning drink.
