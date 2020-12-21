8 tasty Christmas recipes: gluten-free, dairy-free and vegetarian alternatives

Christmas might look a little different this year (thank you, coronavirus), but one thing remains the same - good food is always at the heart of the celebrations. While you're probably catering for a smaller group this year, it can be tricky to know what to cook for loved ones with specific food needs.
We've rounded up all the best alternative Christmas dinner and dessert recipes to cater for gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan and vegeterian diets. These dishes are so delightful, we promise the whole family will love them.
Read on for 8 of the best alternative Christmas recipes...
VEGETARIAN: Four-veg roast with gravy
Serves: 8
Preparation time: 1 hour plus cooling/resting
Cooking time: 2 hours 45 minutes
Ingredients
25g mixed dried mushrooms
1 large butternut squash (23cm long)
Calorie-controlled cooking spray
1 large aubergine (18cm long)
1 large courgette (16cm long)
1 spring onion, 3 garlic cloves, roughly chopped
3 shallots, finely chopped
1⁄2 tsp ground nutmeg
1 large egg, beaten
90g cooked bulgur wheat (30g dried)
30g pine nuts, toasted
50g sultanas
5 fresh sage leaves, finely chopped
Small handful fresh flat-leaf parsley, leaves picked and chopped
1⁄4 tsp dried chilli flakes
15g low-fat spread
1 tbsp plain flour
300ml vegetable stock, made with1⁄2 stock cube
3 fresh thyme sprigs
2 tbsp Elmlea light 1 tbsp dry sherry
Method
1. Put the mushrooms in a heatproof bowl and cover with 300ml boiling water. Soak for 20 minutes then drain, reserving the liquid, and chop.
2. Preheat the oven to 180C, fan 160C, gas mark 4. Halve the butternut squash lengthways and mist all over with cooking spray. Put cut-side up in a large roasting tin and roast for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and leave to cool.
3. Meanwhile, halve the aubergine lengthways, discarding the stem. Cut out and reserve most of the flesh, leaving a 1.5cm border. Score a diamond pattern on the insides of the aubergine halves. Repeat with the courgette, reserving the flesh and piercing the insides with a fork. Trim the spring onion to the length of the squash.
4. Once the squash is cool, scoop out the seeds and discard. Scoop out most of the flesh, leaving a 1.5cm border all around, and set aside. Prick the insides of the squash halves with a fork. Put half the squash flesh (freeze the rest for soups) in a food processor with the aubergine and courgette flesh, and garlic. Pulse until very finely chopped.
5. Mist a frying pan with cooking spray and cook the shallots over a medium heat for 3-4 minutes, until soft. Add the nutmeg and cook for 1 minute, then add the pulsed veg and mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes until browned. Transfer to a large bowl and leave to cool before stirring in the egg, bulgur wheat, pine nuts, sultanas, sage, parsley and chilli. Season well.
6. Assemble the roast: line a large roasting tin with foil and put the squash halves on top. Mist with cooking spray and season well. Line the squash halves with some of the vegetable and bulgur wheat mixture, using the back of a spoon to press an even layer. Put the aubergine halves inside, cut-side up, mist with cooking spray and season. Press two-thirds of the remaining veg mixture into the halves to line, then nestle the courgette halves inside. Mist with cooking spray then fill with the remaining veg mixture. Smooth over and lay the spring onion down the middle
7. Carefully sandwich the two halves together and secure at intervals with kitchen string – don’t worry if the sides aren’t touching. You may need someone to help you. Ensure the squash is secure then wrap tightly in foil so it’s fully enclosed.
8. Heat the oven to 200C, fan 180C, gas mark 6. Roast for 2 hours then check to see if it’s tender all the way through. If not, cook for a further
30 minutes, checking every now and then to see if it’s ready. Remove from the oven and leave to rest in the foil for 20 minutes.
9. While the squash is resting, make the gravy. Melt the low-fat spread in a wide sauté pan over a medium heat. Remove from the heat and add the flour, stirring to form a paste. Return to the heat and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. In a jug, combine the mushroom liquid with the veg stock, then gradually add to the pan, whisking well. Add the thyme, bring to the boil and cook for
5 minutes until thickened. Stir in the Elmea and sherry, season and simmer for 1 minute; strain.
10. Carve the squash into 8 thick, even slices
and serve with steamed green veg, such as Tenderstem broccoli, and the gravy.
Recipe provided by Weight Watchers Magazine.