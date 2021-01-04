Royals' favourite alcoholic drinks unveiled – Kate Middleton's may shock you

Much of the British public have been disappointed to see pubs close amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, including the likes of Mike and Zara Tindall who have been pictured in the past enjoying a drink at their local.
Meanwhile, other royals enjoy a tipple or two from the comfort of their own home. So what's inside their drinks cabinet? From a crisp gin and tonic to a classic pint of beer, take a look at what alcoholic drinks Her Majesty the Queen, the Duchess of Cambridge and more royals sip after a long day...
Princess Eugenie
She may be off the alcohol while she prepares to welcome her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank, but Princess Eugenie will likely look forward to a delicious vodka soda in the future.
She told Harper's Bazaar, "My favourite drink is vodka soda with loads of lime. Can't beat that."
But we bet a tequila cocktail using Casamigos, of which her husband is a brand ambassador, is also a staple in her house – after all, it was served at their royal wedding in 2018.