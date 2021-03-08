It's International Women's Day on 8 March, when women across the world collectively celebrate women's rights. The 2021 campaign theme is 'Choose to Challenge', where we collectively call out gender bias and inequality and choose to celebrate women's achievements.
One area that women are increasingly succeeding in is the world of cuisine. Once the domain of male chefs, women are now equally popular when it comes to fine dining restaurants, cookbooks, food channels and recipe blogs. From the iconic Mary Berry and Delia Smith to Bake Off's Nadiya Hussain and actress Lisa Faulkner, read about some of our favourite female chefs' career journeys…
Nigella Lawson
TV cook Nigella is known for her delicious recipes and warm presenting style, and her daily recipes on her Instagram page are simply mouthwatering. Nigella is the daughter of former Conservative Chancellor of the Exchequer, Nigel Lawson, and developed a love of cooking from time spent in the kitchen with her mother as a child.
Nigella started her career as a journalist for newspapers and magazines. Her first book How to Eat was a bestseller and the award-winning How to Be a Domestic Goddess soon followed. It wasn't long before the cook landed her own TV shows, Nigella Bites and Nigella Express. She also has her own cookware range. She is still one of our favourite home cooks and can always rely on the star for a devilish dessert.
MORE: Nigella Lawson's one-pot pasta is the dinner we all need right now