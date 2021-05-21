Time for tea! 11 times the royal family enjoyed a cuppa

Brits and tea go hand in hand, and you don't get more quintessentially English than the royal family and a good cuppa from a fine china cup. Like most of us, the Queen and her family are partial to a cuppa and did you know that the Duchess of Cambridge enjoys a good old builder's tea – with a dash of milk!
Former royal butler Grant Harrold previously shared how Her Majesty prefers her brew on BBC Three show Miss Holland, revealing that the monarch is a fan of Assam and Earl Grey, and will always pour the tea in first, if she's taking milk.
While the Duchess of Sussex is said to prefer herbal infusions over English breakfast tea. In a piece for the September 2019 issue of British Vogue, Meghan revealed how she and Editor-in-chief Edward Enninful bonded over a steaming cup of mint tea.
Did you know there is a correct way to hold a teacup, which the Queen demonstrates at royal banquets? One should hold the top of your cup handle with your thumb and index finger and only sip from the same spot, to avoid multiple lipstick marks. Royal fans, take note.
It's International Tea Day on 21 May 2021, so what better way to celebrate our nation's love of tea than with some fabulous photos of the royal family enjoying a good brew? Take a look at the pictures below…
The Queen
Here's the monarch holding a cup of tea back in 2003 at Buckingham Palace, as she chats to her grandson Prince William and Jayne Woodward, wife of former England Rugby coach Clive Woodward. The Queen looks so elegant standing with her white china cup.
