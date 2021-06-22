Royals' favourite alcoholic drinks unveiled – Kate Middleton's may shock you

After months of lockdown restrictions, the British public is finally able to socialise again and enjoy a drink in public. Be it an alfresco Aperol Spritz or a cosy Irish coffee, those who drink have welcomed the return of pubs and bars, including the likes of Mike and Zara Tindall who have been pictured in the past enjoying a drink at their local.
Meanwhile, other royals enjoy a tipple or two from the comfort of their own home. So what's inside their drinks cabinet? From a crisp gin and tonic to a classic pint of beer, take a look at what alcoholic drinks Her Majesty the Queen, the Duchess of Cambridge and more royals sip after a long day…
Princess Eugenie
Princess Eugenie may have been off the alcohol whilst she prepared to welcome baby August with husband Jack Brooksbank, but the royal is no doubt raising a glass to motherhood with a delicious vodka soda now that she's given birth.
She told Harper's Bazaar, "My favourite drink is vodka soda with loads of lime. Can't beat that."
But we bet a tequila cocktail using Casamigos, of which her husband is a brand ambassador, is also a staple in her house – after all, it was served at their royal wedding in 2018.