13 healthy and delicious lunchbox recipes that will have kids rushing back to school

Lemon crunch pots
"If you are anything like me then lemon desserts hold a special place in your heart. The base of these pots is the nuttiest most delicious biscuit (cookie) you have ever had. Drizzled with very good-quality dark (bittersweet) chocolate would be more than enough for me but this coconut cream and lemon concoction on top takes it to another level," Dominique said.
"They don't keep very well so it's best to eat them straight from the oven or reheat them if you have made them a couple of hours ahead to keep the pudding lovely and fluffy."
Dominique Alexander's lemon crunch pot recipe
INGREDIENTS:
Makes 4 x 100ml/3½fl oz heatproof jars
Keeps: Eat straightaway
For the base:
· 100g/3½oz/1 cup gluten-free oats
· 100g/3½oz/¾ cup raw almonds, skin on
· ½ tsp sea salt
· 2 tbsp maple syrup
· 65–75g/2¼–2¾oz/scant 1/3– generous 1/3 cup coconut oil, melted
For the topping:
· 100g/3½oz/generous ¾ cup cashew nuts
· 200g/7oz block coconut cream, warmed in a bowl of hot water until soft
· 2 tbsp cornflour (cornstarch)
· ½ tsp sea salt
· grated zest and juice of 3 lemons
· 4 tbsp maple syrup, plus extra to taste
METHOD:
1. Soak the cashew nuts for the topping in a bowl of cold water overnight, then drain
2. The next day, preheat the oven to 175°C/350°F/Gas mark 4
3. Blitz the oats, almonds and sea salt together in a food processor or blender until it forms very fine crumbs. Gradually add the maple syrup and melted coconut oil until it starts to come together like a dough. Press this into the bottom of your jars, place on a baking tray and bake in the hot oven for about 15–20 minutes until golden on top
4. Add the soaked cashews to the clean food processor or blender, squeeze in the coconut cream (which should be all soft and melted), the cornflour, sea salt, grated lemon zest and juice and the maple syrup and blend until smooth, thick and creamy. Taste. If it's a little on the sharp side, add some more maple syrup until you reach the desired sweetness
5. Pour the topping onto the cooked bases in the jars and return to the oven for about 20–25 minutes until just set – they should still have a little wobble in the centre. Devour instantly!
Photo: Clare Winfield