5 Fun and healthy lunchbox ideas kids will love

Time to prepare those lunches again!

13 healthy and delicious lunchbox recipes that will have kids rushing back to school
Chloe Best
It's back to school time again which for many parents across the UK means preparing lunchboxes five days a week. If you're prone to giving little ones the same lunches every day, we've rounded up some fresh inspiration to make their lunchtimes fun as well as nutritious.

These meals may take longer to prepare than your typical cheese sandwich, but it will be totally worth it for the look on their faces at school pickup, after they've seen their creative – and totally enviable – lunchbox.

Who knows, it might help to get them to eat their vegetables too…

 

Frozen

What child wouldn't want to open their lunchbox to see Olaf smiling back at them?! We love this fun Frozen-themed lunch that uses white rice and sushi nori as the basis for everyone's favourite snowman, with a mix of healthy greens to ensure they hit their five-a-day.

Photo via ohmy.disney.com

Old MacDonald Had a Farm

This fun, farmyard inspired bento box offers the perfect balanced lunch. Test your creative skills by cutting animal shapes out of the bread, with celery, carrots and cherry tomatoes making a colourful and nutritious addition to their sandwiches.

Photo via bentonbetterlunches.com

Easter Bunny

With Easter fast approaching, these cute bunny and Easter egg sandwiches are sure to go down a treat. Add a mix of colourful berries and veg for healthy and tasty snacks.

Photo via becomingabentoholic.com

Star Wars

The force will be strong with your little one with this Star Wars-inspired lunch. There are a number of Star Wars sandwich shapers available online that will create these iconic Stormtrooper sandwiches, while a galaxy of blueberries and Death Star apple round off the creative meal.

Photo via onecraftything.com

Pokémon

Gotta catch 'em all! Embrace the trend for making Kawaii (cute) food with this colourful Pokémon-themed Bento box. Once again rice forms the basis of this lunch, while salad and chunks of ham or chicken will ensure it's a balanced meal. This may take a while to master, but it will be a fun one to try.

Photo via Pinterest

