8 most beautiful royal christening cakes: Duchess Kate, the Queen and more

Stunning confections to celebrate royal births

Sophie Hamilton
A christening is a time of celebration for the British royal family and over the next few months, we're likely to see three regal babies baptised: Prince Harry daughter, Lilibet, Princess Eugenie's son, August, and Zara Tindall's son, Lucas.

 

Of course, no christening is complete without a beautiful cake and throughout history, we've seen some wonderful sweet creations to honour royal newborns. It's traditional in the royal family to save a tier from one's wedding cake to serve at the christening of your future children – and that's exactly what most royals still do.

 

Take a look at the royal christening cakes below…

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Prince William and his wife Catherine have served their wedding cake, a fruit cake designed by Fiona Cairns, at each of their three children's christenings.

Before the christening of William and Kate's third child, Prince Louis, the official royal family Twitter account posted the following detail: "One of the three top tiers of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eight-tier wedding cake will be used for the Christening cake."

The cake maker Fiona previously told HELLO!: "Our cake was breaking tradition in the sense that it was sugar paste – it was a softer look, a more romantic look. The flowers were sort of cascading down. It was a different look."

Queen Victoria and Prince Albert

The photo above shows a replica of the late Queen Victoria and her husband Prince Albert's christening cake for their eighth child, Leopold – and what a masterpiece it is!

In the picture, curator Anna Reynolds adds the finishing touches to the cake for the Royal Childhood exhibition at Buckingham Palace, held back in 2014.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

As was the case with Harry's brother Prince William, the new royal father is believed to have served his wedding cake at his son Archie's christening in 2019. The pretty creation was lemon and elderflower flavour, designed by American baker, Clair Ptak, who runs Violet Cakes in London's East End.

Claire told HELLO! of working with Meghan: "It was so exciting to work with someone who has impeccable taste. And it ended up being a collaboration. She really knows what she wants. And I always knew we were going to do something together that was different, cool, modern and unique. We’re both from California and we both moved to England, so we have common ground."

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson

Andrew and Sarah's oldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, was christened in December 1988, at the Chapel Royal in London's St. James' Palace.

This photo shows the beautiful topper of her christening cake – a baby in a crib, all made from icing. The cake was made by Graham Chubb of Bristol, who has also made birthday cakes for the Queen.

Princess Anne and Mark Phillips

Anne and Mark's first child, Peter Phillips, was christened in 1977, and as is royal tradition, the couple served some of their wedding cake to guests. Two tiers of the wedding cake were used and redecorated by warrant officer David Dodd, seen in the photo below. The cake was on display at the Army Catering Corps Memorial Hall in Aldershot.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles

Charles and Diana also saved some of their wedding cake to serve at their children's christenings. The incredible five-tiered fruit cake was made by David Avery at the Royal Navy's Cookery School and is now viewed as one of history's classic royal cakes.

Following Prince William's christening in 1982, a tier of his christening cake was given out to soldiers injured in the Falklands War, writes The Sun.

Princess Margaret and the Earl of Snowdon

This pretty cake was served at the christening celebration of Princess Margaret's son Viscount Linley in 1961.

The cake weighed 25lbs and featured three sugar panels, which contained the initials of the royal baby (DAC for David Albert Charles), and a fourth panel decorated with the Viscount's coronet. The pillars had spiral cord in blue and silver, enclosing four smaller panels that bore the Fleur de Lys design in white and blue.

The Queen and Prince Philip

Very similar to Viscount Linley's christening cake in design, the cake for Prince Charles' baptism also featured a crib and baby. The top tier of the Queen and the late Prince Philip's wedding cake was used for the christening cake, created by McVitie & Price.

The cradle on the top was in fact silver and held a miniature doll dressed in christening robes, pelisse and bonnet made by the Royal School of Needlework. How wonderful!

