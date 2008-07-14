Bitter chocolate citrus tart

Seriously sensuous and rich, this makes the perfect end to a special occasion meal Photo: © Rex

250g/9oz shortcrust pastry,unsweetened

25g/1oz low-sugar orange marmalade, warmed

60g/21⁄2oz skimmed milk powder

125ml/41⁄2fl oz skimmed milk

60g/21⁄2oz cocoa powder, sieved

2 tsp Cointreau

1⁄2 tsp finely grated lemon zest

1⁄2 tsp finely grated orange zest

1⁄2 tsp vanilla essence

4 tsp chocolate essence

1⁄2 sachet gelatine

9 tbsp hot water

4 egg yolks

5 tbsp granular Canderel

Orange segments and crème fraîche to serve (optional)

Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4. Roll out the pastry and line a 23cm/9in loose-bottomed flan tin. Chill for 30 minutes.

Place the flan tin on a baking sheet and cook for 25 minutes until golden brown. If the pastry bubbles during cooking, press down gently with the back of a spoon. Remove from the oven and leave to cool. Once cool, brush the base and sides with the warmed marmalade.

Prepare the filling by whisking the skimmed milk powder into the cold milk in a pan and heating to just below boiling point. Whisk in the cocoa, Cointreau, citrus zest, vanilla and chocolate essence. Leave to cool. Meanwhile, dissolve the gelatine in 3 tbsp of the hot water, then stir into the chocolate mix.

Bring the remaining 6 tbsp water to the boil. Whisk the egg yolks in a small metal bowl and keep whisking as you gradually add the boiling water. Set the bowl over a pan of hot water, stirring constantly, for around 4-5 minutes until the mixture reaches 160°F. Strain through a fine sieve into the chocolate mixture and stir in the Canderel. Stir until smooth.

Pour the filling into the pastry, smooth the top then cover with clingfilm and chill overnight. Serve cut into wedges with crème fraîche and fresh orange segments, if liked.