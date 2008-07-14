Goat's cheese and beetroot salad with praline

Serves 4

Ingredients:

For the praline



75g/3oz hazelnuts

Light olive oil

60g/21/2oz caster sugar

11/2 tbsp cold water

Pinch of salt

For the salad



1 x 250g log of goat’s cheese, sliced into discs 250g/9oz lightly pickled or mildly malted baby beetroot, halved 150g/5oz ready-prepared fresh wild rocket

Extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Preheat the oven to 200°C, 400°F, Gas 6. First make the praline. Arrange the hazelnuts on a baking tray and toast in the oven for 6-8 minutes. Tip into a bowl and set aside. Brush the tray with the olive oil and set aside. Melt the sugar with the water in a small frying pan over a low heat. When melted, bring to the boil and simmer for a few minutes until it turns to a golden caramel, swirling in the pan occasionally (don’t stir). Add the hazelnuts and salt then mix well. Pour onto the oiled tray in a small pool and leave to cool. When cold and set, remove from the tray and chop roughly.

Arrange the goat’s cheese, beetroot and rocket in a serving bowl. Drizzle with olive oil then sprinkle over the praline and season with salt and black pepper.