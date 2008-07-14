Roast salmon with smoky vegetables

The saltiness of Parma ham and the delicate flavour of the salmon marry perfectly here

 Photo: © Rex

Ingredients (Serves 4)

  • 1 garlic bulb
  • 3 tbsp olive oil
  • 4 x 175g/6oz salmon fillets
  • 4 slices Parma ham
  • 2 onions, peeled and sliced
  • 100g/4oz smoked bacon lardons
  • 2 baby gem lettuces, shredded
  • 225g/8 oz frozen peas
  • 2 tsp chopped fresh mint
  • 300ml/1/2pt fish or vegetable stock
  • Salt and freshly ground
  • black pepper
  • 25g/1oz unsalted butter
  • 12 cooked new potatoes to serve

Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4. Cut one-third off the top of the garlic bulb and drizzle this with a teaspoon of the olive oil. Wrap in BacoFoil non-stick roasting foil and place in the oven for 20 minutes. Remove and leave to cool then squeeze the garlic out of the skins and mash to a smooth paste. Spread over the flesh side of the salmon, then wrap each salmon fillet in Parma ham.

Peel and finely chop the remaining two-thirds of the garlic bulb. Put 2 tbsp of the olive oil into a flameproof casserole dish and gently cook the garlic and onions for 8 minutes, ensuring they don’t brown. Add the bacon, lettuce, peas, mint and stock then cook gently for 3 minutes. Cut out 4 large squares of BacoFoil non-stick roasting foil and divide the mixture equally into the centre of each.

Heat the remaining oil in a frying pan until hot. Season the salmon and cook for 2 minutes on each side until lightly golden. Place on top of the pea mixture and wrap up the foil parcels to enclose.

Place the parcels on a baking sheet then put in the oven for 20 minutes. Remove the fish from the foil and tip the pea mixture into a pan. Over a low heat, whisk in the butter to create a silky sauce.

Spoon onto 4 warmed serving plates and top with a salmon fillet. Serve with the new potatoes.

