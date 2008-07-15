Cinnamon and raisin loaf with apples and calvados

50g/2oz unsalted butter

2 large eating apples, quartered, cored

and each quarter cut into three slices

Pinch of ground cinnamon

50g/2oz Demerara sugar

Dash of Calvados

8 thick slices of Rankin Selection

Cinnamon & Raisin loaf

Fresh blackberries, sprigs of mint and

icing sugar to serve

Melt the butter in a frying pan until it foams, drop in the apple slices and sprinkle over the cinnamon. Fry until golden then add the sugar and Calvados – the sugar will dissolve in the Calvados and form a caramel with the butter tocoat the apple slices.Meanwhile, toast the slices of loaf and place 2 onto each warm serving plate. Top with the apples, drizzle with sauce and decorate with blackberries, a sprig of mint and a sprinkling of icing sugar. Serve straightaway.