Cinnamon and raisin loaf with apples and calvados
Calvados and aromatic cinnamon add a touch of sophistication to this sweet and fruity teatime treat
Ingredients (Serves 4)
Melt the butter in a frying pan until it foams, drop in the apple slices and sprinkle over the cinnamon. Fry until golden then add the sugar and Calvados – the sugar will dissolve in the Calvados and form a caramel with the butter tocoat the apple slices.
Meanwhile, toast the slices of loaf and place 2 onto each warm serving plate. Top with the apples, drizzle with sauce and decorate with blackberries, a sprig of mint and a sprinkling of icing sugar. Serve straightaway.
- 50g/2oz unsalted butter
- 2 large eating apples, quartered, cored
- and each quarter cut into three slices
- Pinch of ground cinnamon
- 50g/2oz Demerara sugar
- Dash of Calvados
- 8 thick slices of Rankin Selection
- Cinnamon & Raisin loaf
- Fresh blackberries, sprigs of mint and
- icing sugar to serve
