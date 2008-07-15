Cinnamon and raisin loaf with apples and calvados

Calvados and aromatic cinnamon add a touch of sophistication to this sweet and fruity teatime treat

Ingredients (Serves 4)
  • 50g/2oz unsalted butter
  • 2 large eating apples, quartered, cored
  • and each quarter cut into three slices
  • Pinch of ground cinnamon
  • 50g/2oz Demerara sugar
  • Dash of Calvados
  • 8 thick slices of Rankin Selection
  • Cinnamon & Raisin loaf
  • Fresh blackberries, sprigs of mint and
  • icing sugar to serve

Melt the butter in a frying pan until it foams, drop in the apple slices and sprinkle over the cinnamon. Fry until golden then add the sugar and Calvados – the sugar will dissolve in the Calvados and form a caramel with the butter tocoat the apple slices.

Meanwhile, toast the slices of loaf and place 2 onto each warm serving plate. Top with the apples, drizzle with sauce and decorate with blackberries, a sprig of mint and a sprinkling of icing sugar. Serve straightaway.

