Wholegrain lemon cheescake

175g/6oz Nestlé Cheerios

100g/4oz low-fat spread,

melted

400g/14oz extra-light

cream cheese

Grated zest of 4 unwaxed

lemons

200g/7oz 0% fat Greek

yoghurt

100g/4oz caster sugar

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 x 184ml carton whipping

cream

Sprig of mint to decorate

Whizz the Cheerios in a food processor or lightly bash them in a plastic bag with a rolling pin to make crumbs.They should be slightly uneven in size so that the cheesecake has a slightly ‘rocky’ base. Transfer the crumbs to a large bowl and mix with melted spread, stirring through until they are thoroughly coated.Spoon the crumb mixture into a 23cm springform cake tin, pressing it down to form a base. Chill in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.Meanwhile, mix the cream cheese, lemon zest, yoghurt, sugar and lemon juice and stir well to combine.In a separate bowl, whisk the cream until it reaches a thick consistency and starts to stiffen. Add this to the cream cheese mix, folding it through well, then spoon the mix onto the top of the chilled cheesecake base.Place in the fridge to set overnight and, just before serving, top with a couple of fresh mint leaves.For a tastyalternative, use Shreddies forthe base instead of Cheerios