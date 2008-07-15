Wholegrain lemon cheescake
A delicious, low-fat version of this classic dessert. Make it the day ahead, as it needs to set overnight in the fridge
Ingredients (Serves 10)
Whizz the Cheerios in a food processor or lightly bash them in a plastic bag with a rolling pin to make crumbs.
They should be slightly uneven in size so that the cheesecake has a slightly ‘rocky’ base. Transfer the crumbs to a large bowl and mix with melted spread, stirring through until they are thoroughly coated.
Spoon the crumb mixture into a 23cm springform cake tin, pressing it down to form a base. Chill in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, mix the cream cheese, lemon zest, yoghurt, sugar and lemon juice and stir well to combine.
In a separate bowl, whisk the cream until it reaches a thick consistency and starts to stiffen. Add this to the cream cheese mix, folding it through well, then spoon the mix onto the top of the chilled cheesecake base.
Place in the fridge to set overnight and, just before serving, top with a couple of fresh mint leaves.
Tana’s tip: For a tastyalternative, use Shreddies forthe base instead of Cheerios
- 175g/6oz Nestlé Cheerios
- 100g/4oz low-fat spread,
- melted
- 400g/14oz extra-light
- cream cheese
- Grated zest of 4 unwaxed
- lemons
- 200g/7oz 0% fat Greek
- yoghurt
- 100g/4oz caster sugar
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 x 184ml carton whipping
- cream
- Sprig of mint to decorate
