Ingredients (Serves 4)

500g/1lb 2oz fresh or frozen

strawberries

50g/2oz icing sugar

1 tbsp Aspall Balsamic Vinegar

100ml/4fl oz double cream

Balsamic vinegar to finish

Sprigs of fresh mint to decorate



If using frozen strawberries, remove them from the freezer and thaw for 10 minutes.



Place the strawberries in a food processor or blender. Add the icing sugar and balsamic vinegar then whizz for 2 minutes, until smooth. With the blender still on, pour in the double cream.



Spoon the ice cream into a plastic freezer-proof dish and freeze for up to 1 hour.



Remove from the freezer about 5 minutes before serving. Spoon into dishes, drizzle over a little vinegar and decorate with a sprig of fresh mint.