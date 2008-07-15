Homemade strawberry ice-cream with balsamic vinegar
A drop of balsamic whisked into this ice cream and drizzled over gives a fantastically fruity kick
Ingredients (Serves 4)
- 500g/1lb 2oz fresh or frozen
- strawberries
- 50g/2oz icing sugar
- 1 tbsp Aspall Balsamic Vinegar
- 100ml/4fl oz double cream
- Balsamic vinegar to finish
- Sprigs of fresh mint to decorate
If using frozen strawberries, remove them from the freezer and thaw for 10 minutes.
Place the strawberries in a food processor or blender. Add the icing sugar and balsamic vinegar then whizz for 2 minutes, until smooth. With the blender still on, pour in the double cream.
Spoon the ice cream into a plastic freezer-proof dish and freeze for up to 1 hour.
Remove from the freezer about 5 minutes before serving. Spoon into dishes, drizzle over a little vinegar and decorate with a sprig of fresh mint.
