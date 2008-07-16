Cherry-and-walnut hot cross buns

The walnuts give flavour and extra texture to these fruity buns, traditionally eaten on Good Friday

Ingredients (Makes 12)
  • 1 x 500g sachet premium white bread mix
  • Grated zest of 1 unwaxed lemon
  • 2 tsp caster sugar
  • 2 tsp ground mixed spice
  • 2 large Lion Quality eggs
  • 150ml/1⁄4pt warm milk
  • 25g/1oz butter, melted
  • 75g/3oz currants
  • 75g/3oz glacé cherries, quartered
  • 50g/2oz walnut pieces, chopped
  • A little milk to glaze
  • 4 tbsp plain flour
  • 2 tbsp clear honey

Turn on the oven to 220°C, 425°F, Gas 7. Lightly grease a baking sheet. Combine the bread mix, lemon zest, sugar and spice in a large bowl.

Thoroughly beat the eggs and milk in a measuring jug, then make up to 300ml/1⁄2pt with warm water. Stir the liquid into the dry ingredients along with the butter, currants, cherries and walnuts. Mix into a dough, kneading until it is smooth and elastic. Leave to rest for 5 minutes, knead again for 2 minutes, then divide into 12 equalsized flattish rounds. Place these on the baking sheet, brush with milk and cut a cross in the centre of each. Leave to prove until doubled in size.

Mix the flour to a paste with 3 tbsp cold water, then pipe into crosses on top of the buns. Bake for 20-25 minutes, until golden brown. Remove from the oven and brush with honey. Cool for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack. Serve warm with butter.

