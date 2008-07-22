Ingredients (Serves 3-4)

700g/11⁄2lb ripe cherries, stones removed

25ml/1fl oz kirsch

6 medium eggs

Pinch of salt

100g/4oz self-raising flour, sifted

90g/33⁄4oz caster sugar

250ml/9fl oz milk

1 x 2g sachet vanilla sugar, or 2-3 drops vanilla essence

Icing sugar and cocoa powder for dusting

Crème fraîche to serve

Preheat the oven to 200°C, 400°F, Gas 6.

Grease a china flan dish 22 x 30cm/9 x 12in. Place the cherries in a bowl, pour the kirsch over and leave them to infuse.

Beat the eggs and salt, then add the flour and sugar and stir to mix. Pour in the milk a little at a time, stirring constantly. Stir in the vanilla sugar or essence.

Sprinkle the flan dish with some icing sugar and cocoa powder, then pour in the batter. Scatter with the cherries and kirsch and bake for 45 minutes or until set. Serve warm, sprinkled with icing sugar, with a dollop of crème fraîche on the side.