Warm cherry clafoutis
‘The icing sugar and cocoa give extra crust and flavour’
Ingredients (Serves 3-4)
- 700g/11⁄2lb ripe cherries, stones removed
- 25ml/1fl oz kirsch
- 6 medium eggs
- Pinch of salt
- 100g/4oz self-raising flour, sifted
- 90g/33⁄4oz caster sugar
- 250ml/9fl oz milk
- 1 x 2g sachet vanilla sugar, or 2-3 drops vanilla essence
- Icing sugar and cocoa powder for dusting
- Crème fraîche to serve
Preheat the oven to 200°C, 400°F, Gas 6.
Grease a china flan dish 22 x 30cm/9 x 12in. Place the cherries in a bowl, pour the kirsch over and leave them to infuse.
Beat the eggs and salt, then add the flour and sugar and stir to mix. Pour in the milk a little at a time, stirring constantly. Stir in the vanilla sugar or essence.
Sprinkle the flan dish with some icing sugar and cocoa powder, then pour in the batter. Scatter with the cherries and kirsch and bake for 45 minutes or until set. Serve warm, sprinkled with icing sugar, with a dollop of crème fraîche on the side.
