Liqueur winter fruits recipe

With 172 calories, this is a dreamy dessert

Ingredients (Serves 6)

  • 25g/1oz soft brown sugar
  • 75ml/3fl oz port
  • 150ml/1⁄4pt cranberry juice
  • 200ml/7fl oz water
  • Juice and grated zest of 1⁄2 an orange
  • 500g/1lb 2oz mixed forest fruits (such as blackberries, blackcurrants, cherries and blueberries), fresh or frozen
  • 250ml/9fl oz chilled custard
  • 50g/2oz Côte d’Or 70% Dark Cocoa, broken into small pieces
  • Few extra berries and mint sprigs to serve

Place the sugar, port, cranberry juice, water, orange juice and zest in a large saucepan and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes until the liquid has reduced by about a third.

Add the mixed fruits to the pan and continue cooking for about 5 minutes until softened and warmed through.

Heat the custard in a separate pan according to the instructions on the pack. Add the chocolate pieces and stir until completely combined and the chocolate has melted.

Heap a pile of warmed fruits into each of the serving dishes and drizzle the chocolate custard over and around. Decorate with a few extra berries and a sprig of mint on the side and serve straight away.

 

