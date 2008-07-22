Liqueur winter fruits recipe
With 172 calories, this is a dreamy dessert
Ingredients (Serves 6)
- 25g/1oz soft brown sugar
- 75ml/3fl oz port
- 150ml/1⁄4pt cranberry juice
- 200ml/7fl oz water
- Juice and grated zest of 1⁄2 an orange
- 500g/1lb 2oz mixed forest fruits (such as blackberries, blackcurrants, cherries and blueberries), fresh or frozen
- 250ml/9fl oz chilled custard
- 50g/2oz Côte d’Or 70% Dark Cocoa, broken into small pieces
- Few extra berries and mint sprigs to serve
Place the sugar, port, cranberry juice, water, orange juice and zest in a large saucepan and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes until the liquid has reduced by about a third.
Add the mixed fruits to the pan and continue cooking for about 5 minutes until softened and warmed through.
Heat the custard in a separate pan according to the instructions on the pack. Add the chocolate pieces and stir until completely combined and the chocolate has melted.
Heap a pile of warmed fruits into each of the serving dishes and drizzle the chocolate custard over and around. Decorate with a few extra berries and a sprig of mint on the side and serve straight away.
Latest comments