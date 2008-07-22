Liqueur winter fruits recipe

Ingredients (Serves 6)

25g/1oz soft brown sugar

75ml/3fl oz port

150ml/1⁄4pt cranberry juice

200ml/7fl oz water

Juice and grated zest of 1⁄2 an orange

500g/1lb 2oz mixed forest fruits (such as blackberries, blackcurrants, cherries and blueberries), fresh or frozen

250ml/9fl oz chilled custard

50g/2oz Côte d’Or 70% Dark Cocoa, broken into small pieces

Few extra berries and mint sprigs to serve

Place the sugar, port, cranberry juice, water, orange juice and zest in a large saucepan and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes until the liquid has reduced by about a third.

Add the mixed fruits to the pan and continue cooking for about 5 minutes until softened and warmed through.

Heat the custard in a separate pan according to the instructions on the pack. Add the chocolate pieces and stir until completely combined and the chocolate has melted.

Heap a pile of warmed fruits into each of the serving dishes and drizzle the chocolate custard over and around. Decorate with a few extra berries and a sprig of mint on the side and serve straight away.