Malteser-topped cupcakes

Ingredients (Makes 12)

175ml/6fl oz full-cream milk

60g/21/2oz plain chocolate, finely grated

125g/41/2oz caster sugar

60g/21/2oz unsalted butter, at room temperature

1/2 tsp vanilla essence

1 large egg, beaten

150g/5oz self-raising flour, sifted

2 tbsp chocolate chips or chopped plain chocolate



For the topping

100g/4oz icing sugar

1/2 tsp finely grated lemon zest (optional)

1 tbsp lemon juice or water, plus extra if necessary

1 x 37g pack Maltesers

Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4. Line a deep, 12-hole muffin tin with paper cases.

Pour the milk into a pan and heat gently until just scalding (take care not to boil). Put the grated chocolate and one-third of the sugar into a bowl. Pour over the warm milk and stir until the chocolate has melted and the mixture is smooth. Leave to cool.

Place the butter in a bowl with the remaining sugar and the vanilla essence and, using a wooden spoon, beat until light and fluffy. Gradually beat in the beaten egg. Stir in the chocolate mixture alternately with the flour. Finally, stir in the chocolate chips.

Spoon the mixture into the paper cases until three-quarters full. Bake in the preheated oven for 15-18 minutes, until the cupcakes spring back when pressed in the centre. Remove from the oven and transfer to a wire rack to cool.

For the topping, combine the icing sugar, lemon zest, if using, and lemon juice or water until smooth and spreadable but not runny, adding a little extra water if necessary. Spoon 1 tsp of the icing over each cupcake and perch a Malteser on top of each cake to decorate.