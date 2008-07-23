Chocolate and rum cranberry tart

350g/12oz ready-made sweet shortcrust pastry

Drinking chocolate and icing sugar to serve

1 x 170g bag Ocean Spray Dried Cranberries

100ml/4fl oz rum or brandy

100g/4oz plain chocolate (at least

70% cocoa solids), or good quality milk chocolate, broken into pieces

5 tbsp double cream

50g/2oz butter

2 large eggs

100g/4oz caster sugar

2 tbsp cornflour

For the filling, place the cranberries in a bowl with the rum or brandy and marinate for at least 1 hour (although 2-3 days is far better).Roll out the pastry. Lightly grease a 23cm/9in loose-bottom tart tin and line with the pastry. Chill in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4.Prick the base of the pastry case all over with a fork, then line with clingfilm (or foil or baking parchment) and weight down with baking beans. Bake for 15 minutes, then remove the beans and clingfilm. Return to the oven for a further 5-7 minutes.Meanwhile, make the filling.Melt the chocolate with the double cream and butter in a bowl set over a pan of simmering water, making sure that the bowl doesn’t touch the water. As soon as it has melted, remove from the heat and stir until evenly mixed. Let the mixture cool until barely tepid.Whisk the eggs with the sugar in a bowl until pale and thick. Whisk in the cornflour then fold in the chocolate mixture. Drain any excess liquid from the cranberries and fold them into the mixture. Pour into the pastry case and bake in the oven for 20 minutes, until just set. Leave to cool in the oven.Serve either warm, at room temperature or lightly chilled, after dusting the tart with drinking chocolate then sparsely sprinkling it with icing sugar.The excess liquid from the soaking makes a delicious brandy cranberry fizz cocktail. Simply pour a little into a glass then top up with sparkling Cava.Cranberries soaked in rum or brandy are sumptuous spooned over vanilla or ginger ice cream.