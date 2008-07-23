Choc-cherry fudge slice recipe

Gooey and very moreish – bet you can’t eat just one slice of this

Ingredients (Makes 16 squares)

  • 150g/5oz (half a pack) Unibic Anzac Biscuits, crushed
  • 100g/4oz butter, melted
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 packet of chocolate cake mix
  • 50ml/2fl oz double cream
  • 150g/5oz dark chocolate, melted
  • 1 x 400g can Morello cherries, drained


Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4. Grease a 30cm x 15cm slab tin and line with baking parchment.

Whizz the biscuit crumbs, butter and 1 egg in a processor until well combined. Press two-thirds of the mixture into the base of the tin and set aside.

Whizz the cake mix, remaining egg and cream until well combined. Stir in the dark chocolate, pour the mixture over the biscuit base and stud with cherries.

Sprinkle with the remaining biscuit mixture and bake for 35 minutes. Remove from the oven, cool, then mark into squares. When cold, turn out from the tin.

 

