Choc-cherry fudge slice recipe

Ingredients (Makes 16 squares)

150g/5oz (half a pack) Unibic Anzac Biscuits, crushed

100g/4oz butter, melted

2 eggs

1 packet of chocolate cake mix

50ml/2fl oz double cream

150g/5oz dark chocolate, melted

1 x 400g can Morello cherries, drained



Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4. Grease a 30cm x 15cm slab tin and line with baking parchment.



Whizz the biscuit crumbs, butter and 1 egg in a processor until well combined. Press two-thirds of the mixture into the base of the tin and set aside.



Whizz the cake mix, remaining egg and cream until well combined. Stir in the dark chocolate, pour the mixture over the biscuit base and stud with cherries.



Sprinkle with the remaining biscuit mixture and bake for 35 minutes. Remove from the oven, cool, then mark into squares. When cold, turn out from the tin.