Sticky date puddings

175g/6oz pitted soft dates

1 tsp vanilla extract

150ml/1⁄4pt cold water

Butter for greasing

50ml/2fl oz Dooley’s Original Toffee & Vodka, plus extra to serve

50ml/2fl oz maple syrup

2 large eggs, separated

75g/3oz self-raising flour

75g/3oz raisins

Ready-made toffee sauce to serve

Put the dates in a pan with the vanilla and water. Bring to the boil, cover and simmer until the dates have softened and absorbed most of the water.Remove from heat and leave to cool. Preheat the oven to 190°C, 375°F, Gas 5. Use a little butter to grease 4 175ml/6fl oz mini pudding basins.Blend the dates until smooth. Stir in the Dooley’s, maple syrup, egg yolks, flour and raisins then mix until smooth.Whisk the egg whites until stiff. Gently fold into the date mixture then divide between the pudding basins. Cover the top of each with a square of buttered foil, arrange in a roasting tin and pour in enough boiling water to reach halfway up the sides. Bake for 45-55 minutes, topping up with boiling water if needed.Mix the toffee sauce with some Dooley’s to taste.Turn out and serve with the toffee sauce drizzled over and around.