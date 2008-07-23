Potato and spice ginger syrup pudding recipe

Ingredients (Serves 4)



For the sponge

25g/1oz unsalted butter for greasing

1 large Real Potato Co. Bellini potato, peeled and diced

100g/4oz self-raising flour

100g/4oz caster sugar

100g/4oz unsalted butter

2 eggs

75g/3oz fresh root ginger, peeled and finely chopped



For the ginger syrup

80g/31⁄2oz caster sugar

100ml/4fl oz water

2 tsp peeled and finely chopped fresh root ginger

1⁄2 tsp allspice



To serve

Scoops of vanilla ice cream



Lightly grease 4 mini pudding basins, or 1 large one, with butter and set aside. Steam the potato until soft, leave to cool slightly then place in a food processor with the flour, sugar, butter, eggs and ginger. Whizz until smooth.



To make the ginger syrup, gently heat the sugar and water together in a heavy-based saucepan until the sugar dissolves and turns a light caramel colour. Add the chopped ginger and allspice, shaking the pan so the ginger is coated in caramel.



Spoon the syrup evenly between the individual pudding basins or pour into the base of the large basin (if using), then half fill with the sponge mixture. Cover with clingfilm and cook in the microwave on high for 5 minutes. Carefully turn out and serve with a scoop or two of ice cream.