Carrot, honey and raisin cake recipe
This is a healthier take on a traditional carrot cake – lower in sugar and packed full of fibre
Ingredients (Cuts into 16 slices)
- Oil for brushing
- 125g/41⁄2oz self-raising flour
- 125g/41⁄2oz wholemeal self-raising flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 25g/1oz brown sugar
- 75g/3oz honey
- 3 eggs
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 125ml/41⁄2fl oz sunflower oil
- 3 carrots, peeled and grated
- 75g/3oz raisins
- 2-3 tbsp milk
Method
Preheat the oven to 170°C, 325°F, Gas 3. Line a 20cm/8in round cake tin with greaseproof paper and brush with oil.
Place the flours, baking powder, cinnamon and sugar in a bowl and mix together.
Put the honey, eggs, vanilla and sunflower oil in a separate bowl and mix together with a whisk or fork. Add to the flour mixture and mix well.
Stir in the grated carrots and raisins with a metal spoon and add a little milk to give a fairly soft consistency.
Spoon into the prepared tin and bake for about 1 hour. Check the cake is cooked by inserting a skewer into its centre – it should come out clean.
Leave the cake to cool in the tin for 10 minutes then loosen the sides and turn out onto a wire rack. Remove the paper and leave to cool completely.
