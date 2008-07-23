Carrot, honey and raisin cake recipe

This is a healthier take on a traditional carrot cake – lower in sugar and packed full of fibre

Ingredients (Cuts into 16 slices)

  • Oil for brushing
  • 125g/41⁄2oz self-raising flour
  • 125g/41⁄2oz wholemeal self-raising flour
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 25g/1oz brown sugar
  • 75g/3oz honey
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 125ml/41⁄2fl oz sunflower oil
  • 3 carrots, peeled and grated
  • 75g/3oz raisins
  • 2-3 tbsp milk

Method


Preheat the oven to 170°C, 325°F, Gas 3. Line a 20cm/8in round cake tin with greaseproof paper and brush with oil.

Place the flours, baking powder, cinnamon and sugar in a bowl and mix together.

Put the honey, eggs, vanilla and sunflower oil in a separate bowl and mix together with a whisk or fork. Add to the flour mixture and mix well.

Stir in the grated carrots and raisins with a metal spoon and add a little milk to give a fairly soft consistency.

Spoon into the prepared tin and bake for about 1 hour. Check the cake is cooked by inserting a skewer into its centre – it should come out clean.

Leave the cake to cool in the tin for 10 minutes then loosen the sides and turn out onto a wire rack. Remove the paper and leave to cool completely.

 

