Carrot, honey and raisin cake recipe

Ingredients (Cuts into 16 slices)

Oil for brushing

125g/41⁄2oz self-raising flour

125g/41⁄2oz wholemeal self-raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp cinnamon

25g/1oz brown sugar

75g/3oz honey

3 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

125ml/41⁄2fl oz sunflower oil

3 carrots, peeled and grated

75g/3oz raisins

2-3 tbsp milk

Method



Preheat the oven to 170°C, 325°F, Gas 3. Line a 20cm/8in round cake tin with greaseproof paper and brush with oil.



Place the flours, baking powder, cinnamon and sugar in a bowl and mix together.



Put the honey, eggs, vanilla and sunflower oil in a separate bowl and mix together with a whisk or fork. Add to the flour mixture and mix well.



Stir in the grated carrots and raisins with a metal spoon and add a little milk to give a fairly soft consistency.



Spoon into the prepared tin and bake for about 1 hour. Check the cake is cooked by inserting a skewer into its centre – it should come out clean.



Leave the cake to cool in the tin for 10 minutes then loosen the sides and turn out onto a wire rack. Remove the paper and leave to cool completely.