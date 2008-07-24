Char-grilled halloumi, nectarine and prosciutto salad

Ingredients (Serves 4)

6 slices prosciutto

250g/9oz halloumi cheese, sliced

Olive oil for brushing

1 x 100g bag rocket leaves

3 tbsp roughly chopped fresh mint leaves

Seeds from 1 ripe pomegranate

4 ripe nectarines, stones removed and cut into segments

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the dressing

1 tbsp sesame oil

4 tbsp balsamic vinegar



Heat a dry char-grill pan until hot then add the slices of prosciutto a few at a time. Cook for 1-2 minutes on each side until crisp and golden, then remove from the pan and leave on kitchen paper to cool down and crisp up.

Brush the slices of halloumi with a little olive oil, add to the pan and cook for 1-2 minutes on each side until charred. Remove from the pan and set aside. Mix the dressing ingredients.

Place the rocket, mint, pomegranate seeds and nectarines in a large bowl, pour over the dressing and toss lightly to coat and combine.

Pile the salad onto serving plates and crunch the prosciutto over the top. Check the seasoning and serve.