Jaffa citrus recipe
Grated carrot adds extra flavour to this zingy orange-grapefruit dessert
Ingredients (Serves 6)
- 50g/2oz unsalted butter
- 25g/1oz caster sugar
- Grated zest of 1⁄2 orange
- Grated zest of 1⁄2 Jaffa grapefruit
- 175g/6oz digestive biscuits
- Orange segments to serve
- Strips of grapefruit zest to serve
For the topping
- 30g/11⁄4 oz unsalted butter, softened
- 85g/31⁄2 oz caster sugar
- Grated zest and juice of 1⁄2 orange
- Grated zest and juice of 1⁄2 Jaffa grapefruit
- 450g/1lb cream cheese
- 85g/31⁄2 oz carrot, peeled and finely grated
- 50ml/2fl oz double cream, whipped
- 2 medium eggs, separated
Preheat oven to 150°C, 275°F, Gas 1 and lightly grease a 20cm/8in loose-bottomed cake tin.
For the base, melt the butter in a pan, add the sugar and stir in the zests. Whizz the biscuits in a food processor until finely crumbed, then stir into the melted butter mix. Press the biscuit mixture into the bottom of the tin and set aside.
Put the butter for the topping in a bowl with the sugar and zest and beat until light and fluffy. Stir in the cream cheese and grated carrot then beat in the yolks. Stir the fruit juices into the mixture. Fold the whipped cream into cheese mixture. Whisk egg whites until they form soft peaks, gradually fold into the cheese mixture, spoon over the biscuit base and bake for 1 hour. Leave to cool before removing from the tin. Decorate and serve.
