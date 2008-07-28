Jaffa citrus recipe

Ingredients (Serves 6)

50g/2oz unsalted butter

25g/1oz caster sugar

Grated zest of 1⁄2 orange

Grated zest of 1⁄2 Jaffa grapefruit

175g/6oz digestive biscuits

Orange segments to serve

Strips of grapefruit zest to serve

For the topping

30g/11⁄4 oz unsalted butter, softened

85g/31⁄2 oz caster sugar

Grated zest and juice of 1⁄2 orange

Grated zest and juice of 1⁄2 Jaffa grapefruit

450g/1lb cream cheese

85g/31⁄2 oz carrot, peeled and finely grated

50ml/2fl oz double cream, whipped

2 medium eggs, separated

Preheat oven to 150°C, 275°F, Gas 1 and lightly grease a 20cm/8in loose-bottomed cake tin.



For the base, melt the butter in a pan, add the sugar and stir in the zests. Whizz the biscuits in a food processor until finely crumbed, then stir into the melted butter mix. Press the biscuit mixture into the bottom of the tin and set aside.



Put the butter for the topping in a bowl with the sugar and zest and beat until light and fluffy. Stir in the cream cheese and grated carrot then beat in the yolks. Stir the fruit juices into the mixture. Fold the whipped cream into cheese mixture. Whisk egg whites until they form soft peaks, gradually fold into the cheese mixture, spoon over the biscuit base and bake for 1 hour. Leave to cool before removing from the tin. Decorate and serve.