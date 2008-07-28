Jaffa citrus recipe

Grated carrot adds extra flavour to this zingy orange-grapefruit dessert

Ingredients (Serves 6)

 

  • 50g/2oz unsalted butter
  • 25g/1oz caster sugar
  • Grated zest of 1⁄2 orange
  • Grated zest of 1⁄2 Jaffa grapefruit
  • 175g/6oz digestive biscuits
  • Orange segments to serve
  • Strips of grapefruit zest to serve

For the topping

 

 

  • 30g/11⁄4 oz unsalted butter, softened
  • 85g/31⁄2 oz caster sugar
  • Grated zest and juice of 1⁄2 orange
  • Grated zest and juice of 1⁄2 Jaffa grapefruit
  • 450g/1lb cream cheese
  • 85g/31⁄2 oz carrot, peeled and finely grated
  • 50ml/2fl oz double cream, whipped
  • 2 medium eggs, separated

Preheat oven to 150°C, 275°F, Gas 1 and lightly grease a 20cm/8in loose-bottomed cake tin.

For the base, melt the butter in a pan, add the sugar and stir in the zests. Whizz the biscuits in a food processor until finely crumbed, then stir into the melted butter mix. Press the biscuit mixture into the bottom of the tin and set aside.

Put the butter for the topping in a bowl with the sugar and zest and beat until light and fluffy. Stir in the cream cheese and grated carrot then beat in the yolks. Stir the fruit juices into the mixture. Fold the whipped cream into cheese mixture. Whisk egg whites until they form soft peaks, gradually fold into the cheese mixture, spoon over the biscuit base and bake for 1 hour. Leave to cool before removing from the tin. Decorate and serve.

 

Related news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To send the comment, please type down the text in the captcha: