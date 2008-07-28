Choc cherry muffins
A smooth combination of chocolate drops and cherries transforms tasty muffins into an irresistible treat for the family
Ingredients (Makes 6 large muffins)
Sift the flour, baking powder and cocoa powder into a large bowl, then stir gently until well mixed. Add the caster sugar, chocolate drops and cherries. Make a well in the centre of the mixture.
Mix together the egg, sour cream, milk and butter in a separate bowl, then pour into the well all at once. Using a wooden spoon, stir until just mixed. Do not over beat – the mixture should be lumpy.
Spoon into the prepared muffin tin, then bake in the preheated oven for 12-15 minutes or until the muffins are firm.
Loosen the muffins from the tin with a flatbladed knife and transfer to a wire rack, then leave to cool before eating.
- 250g/9oz plain flour
- 21/2tsp baking powder
- 3 tbsp cocoa powder
- 2 tbsp caster sugar
- 175g/6oz dark chocolate drops
- 100g/4oz fresh cherries, stalks and stones removed, halved
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
- 100g/4oz sour cream
- 175ml/6fl oz milk
- 75g/3oz butter, melted
