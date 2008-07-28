Choc cherry muffins

A smooth combination of chocolate drops and cherries transforms tasty muffins into an irresistible treat for the family

Ingredients (Makes 6 large muffins)
  • 250g/9oz plain flour
  • 21/2tsp baking powder
  • 3 tbsp cocoa powder
  • 2 tbsp caster sugar
  • 175g/6oz dark chocolate drops
  • 100g/4oz fresh cherries, stalks and stones removed, halved
  • 1 egg, lightly beaten
  • 100g/4oz sour cream
  • 175ml/6fl oz milk
  • 75g/3oz butter, melted
Preheat the oven to 200°C, 400°F, Gas 6, and lightly grease a six-hole muffin tin.

Sift the flour, baking powder and cocoa powder into a large bowl, then stir gently until well mixed. Add the caster sugar, chocolate drops and cherries. Make a well in the centre of the mixture.

Mix together the egg, sour cream, milk and butter in a separate bowl, then pour into the well all at once. Using a wooden spoon, stir until just mixed. Do not over beat – the mixture should be lumpy.

Spoon into the prepared muffin tin, then bake in the preheated oven for 12-15 minutes or until the muffins are firm.

Loosen the muffins from the tin with a flatbladed knife and transfer to a wire rack, then leave to cool before eating.

