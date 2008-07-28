Choc cherry muffins

250g/9oz plain flour

21/2tsp baking powder

3 tbsp cocoa powder

2 tbsp caster sugar

175g/6oz dark chocolate drops

100g/4oz fresh cherries, stalks and stones removed, halved

1 egg, lightly beaten

100g/4oz sour cream

175ml/6fl oz milk

75g/3oz butter, melted

Preheat the oven to 200°C, 400°F, Gas 6, and lightly grease a six-hole muffin tin.Sift the flour, baking powder and cocoa powder into a large bowl, then stir gently until well mixed. Add the caster sugar, chocolate drops and cherries. Make a well in the centre of the mixture.Mix together the egg, sour cream, milk and butter in a separate bowl, then pour into the well all at once. Using a wooden spoon, stir until just mixed. Do not over beat – the mixture should be lumpy.Spoon into the prepared muffin tin, then bake in the preheated oven for 12-15 minutes or until the muffins are firm.Loosen the muffins from the tin with a flatbladed knife and transfer to a wire rack, then leave to cool before eating.