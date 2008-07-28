Stuart Gillies’ ice-cream trio

For the chocolate ice cream



Ingredients (Makes 8 portions)

500ml/18fl oz milk

250ml/9fl oz double cream

200g/7oz trimolene or glucose

125g/41⁄2oz dark chocolate, broken into pieces

100g/4oz cocoa powder

Put the milk, cream and trimolene or glucose in a heavy-based pan and bring just up to boiling point but do not allow to boil. Whisk in the dark chocolate and cocoa until the chocolate melts. Pass through a finemeshed sieve and bring back to a boil, then leave to cool. Pour into an ice-cream maker and follow the manufacturer’s instructions. Freeze until ready to serve.



For the strawberry ice cream

Ingredients (Makes 8 portions)

350ml/12fl oz double cream

100ml/4fl oz milk

200g/7oz caster sugar

500ml/18fl oz strawberry purée

Mix all the ingredients together, pour into an ice-cream maker and follow the manufacturer’s instructions. Freeze until ready to serve.



For the mint ice cream

Ingredients (Makes 8 portions)

600ml/1pt milk

400ml/14fl oz double cream

100g/4oz egg yolks (about 4 eggs)

200g/7oz caster sugar

1 dessertspoon mint purée

50g/2oz dark chocolate, grated

Heat the milk and cream together in a pan until almost boiling.



Mix the egg yolks with the sugar then pour on the hot milk and cream, stirring well with a whisk. Pour the mix into a heavy-based pan, add the mint purée and return to the heat, stirring well with a wooden spoon until thickened slightly. Strain the mix through a fine sieve into a bowl and cool. Pour into an ice-cream maker and follow the manufacturer’s instructions. Remove to a cold bowl and fold in the grated chocolate. Freeze until ready to serve.



To serve, put a scoop of each ice cream into three cones and serve with your choice of toppings.