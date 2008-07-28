Stuart Gillies’ ice-cream trio

For best results, the executive chef at London’s Boxwood Café, recommends you use an ice-cream maker – a worthwhile investment

For the chocolate ice cream


Ingredients (Makes 8 portions)

 

  • 500ml/18fl oz milk
  • 250ml/9fl oz double cream
  • 200g/7oz trimolene or glucose
  • 125g/41⁄2oz dark chocolate, broken into pieces
  • 100g/4oz cocoa powder

Put the milk, cream and trimolene or glucose in a heavy-based pan and bring just up to boiling point but do not allow to boil. Whisk in the dark chocolate and cocoa until the chocolate melts. Pass through a finemeshed sieve and bring back to a boil, then leave to cool. Pour into an ice-cream maker and follow the manufacturer’s instructions. Freeze until ready to serve.

For the strawberry ice cream
Ingredients (Makes 8 portions)

 

 

  • 350ml/12fl oz double cream
  • 100ml/4fl oz milk
  • 200g/7oz caster sugar
  • 500ml/18fl oz strawberry purée

Mix all the ingredients together, pour into an ice-cream maker and follow the manufacturer’s instructions. Freeze until ready to serve.

For the mint ice cream
Ingredients (Makes 8 portions)

 

 

  • 600ml/1pt milk
  • 400ml/14fl oz double cream
  • 100g/4oz egg yolks (about 4 eggs)
  • 200g/7oz caster sugar
  • 1 dessertspoon mint purée
  • 50g/2oz dark chocolate, grated

Heat the milk and cream together in a pan until almost boiling.

Mix the egg yolks with the sugar then pour on the hot milk and cream, stirring well with a whisk. Pour the mix into a heavy-based pan, add the mint purée and return to the heat, stirring well with a wooden spoon until thickened slightly. Strain the mix through a fine sieve into a bowl and cool. Pour into an ice-cream maker and follow the manufacturer’s instructions. Remove to a cold bowl and fold in the grated chocolate. Freeze until ready to serve.

To serve, put a scoop of each ice cream into three cones and serve with your choice of toppings.

 

