Cauliflower and Emmental soup

With its nutty aroma and fruity bite, Swiss Emmental adds something special to this super bowl

Ingredients (Serves 4-6)

  • 50g/2oz unsalted butter
  • 1 onion, peeled and finely chopped
  • 1 leek, trimmed, finely chopped and well rinsed
  • 1 carrot, peeled and finely chopped
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 large cauliflower, cut into small florets
  • 1ltr/13⁄4pt vegetable stock
  • 2 tbsp thyme leaves, plus extra sprigs to garnish
  • 150ml/1⁄4pt double cream
  • 125g/41⁄2oz Président Emmental, grated
  • Pinch of nutmeg
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 100g/4oz Président Goat’s cheese log, rind removed and crumbled (available from deli counters)

Melt the butter in a pan, add the onion, leek, carrot and bay leaf, cover and cook gently for 2-3 minutes until the vegetables begin to soften – but do not let them brown. Add the cauliflower and cook gently for 4-5 minutes. Pour in the stock, bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes, covered, until the cauliflower is very tender. Stir in the thyme leaves.

Purée the soup in a blender until smooth then return to the pan and bring just to the boil. Whisk in the cream and Emmental. Add a pinch of nutmeg, season with salt and freshly ground black pepper and then ladle into warm bowls. Scatter a little of the goat’s cheese over each and serve garnished with sprigs of thyme and a little more freshly ground black pepper.

