Minestrone soup recipe

Ingredients (Serves 4-6)

2 medium carrots, peeled

1 tbsp olive oil

1 medium onion, peeled and chopped

1-2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

3 sticks celery, trimmed and diced small

1.8ltr/3pt vegetable stock

1 x 410g can chopped tomatoes

100g/4oz fine green beans

2 x 410g cans haricot beans, rinsed and drained

50g/2oz small pasta shapes such as macaroni

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Small handful fresh basil leaves, shredded

Shavings of fresh Parmesan, plus extra to serve (optional)

Chop the carrots into 1cm/1⁄2 in dice. Heat the oil in a large pan, add the onion and cook over a medium heat for 3-4 minutes to soften then add the garlic, celery and carrots and cook for 5 minutes.

Add the stock and tomatoes, bring to a simmer, cover and cook for about 20 minutes.

While the soup is cooking, trim and cut the green beans into 4cm/1⁄2 in lengths. Add the haricot beans and the green beans to the soup with the dried pasta and cook for 8 minutes until the pasta is cooked.

Season to taste, then stir in the shredded basil and serve spooned into bowls and garnished with Parmesan shavings and a good grinding of black pepper. Serve with extra Parmesan shavings alongside, if liked.