Minestrone soup recipe
Good for zinc and also a source of B6, iron and magnesium
Ingredients (Serves 4-6)
- 2 medium carrots, peeled
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 medium onion, peeled and chopped
- 1-2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 3 sticks celery, trimmed and diced small
- 1.8ltr/3pt vegetable stock
- 1 x 410g can chopped tomatoes
- 100g/4oz fine green beans
- 2 x 410g cans haricot beans, rinsed and drained
- 50g/2oz small pasta shapes such as macaroni
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Small handful fresh basil leaves, shredded
- Shavings of fresh Parmesan, plus extra to serve (optional)
Chop the carrots into 1cm/1⁄2 in dice. Heat the oil in a large pan, add the onion and cook over a medium heat for 3-4 minutes to soften then add the garlic, celery and carrots and cook for 5 minutes.
Add the stock and tomatoes, bring to a simmer, cover and cook for about 20 minutes.
While the soup is cooking, trim and cut the green beans into 4cm/1⁄2 in lengths. Add the haricot beans and the green beans to the soup with the dried pasta and cook for 8 minutes until the pasta is cooked.
Season to taste, then stir in the shredded basil and serve spooned into bowls and garnished with Parmesan shavings and a good grinding of black pepper. Serve with extra Parmesan shavings alongside, if liked.
