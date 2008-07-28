Asparagus with dry cured ham recipe
‘The first new season’s asparagus is one of my favourite ingredients. This dish is a very simple one – the saltiness of the ham works really well with the sweet asparagus’
Ingredients (Serves 4)
- 800g/11⁄2 lb fresh asparagus spears
- 100ml/4oz tarragon vinaigrette (see below)
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 100g/4oz sliced Serrano or Parma ham
- Handful fresh chervil sprigs
Snap off the bottom of each asparagus stalk and peel them finely from just below the tips to the base.
Bring a large pan of lightly salted water to the boil. Add the asparagus and cook for about 4 minutes until just tender.
Immediately drain and refresh the spears in a bowl of ice-cold water. Drain well and place in a bowl.
Shake the vinaigrette to combine, then strain over the asparagus and toss to coat. Season to taste.
Divide the asparagus into 4 bundles. Wrap each bundle loosely in the slices of dry-cured ham and arrange on serving plates. Drizzle the remaining vinaigrette around the asparagus and garnish with chervil sprigs. Serve as a light lunch or evening snack with some good bread.
TARRAGON VINAIGRETTE
Ingredients (Makes 650ml/22fl oz)
- Juice of half a lemon
- 125/5fl oz white wine vinegar
- Pinch of caster sugar
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 500ml/18fl oz olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, peeled and halved
- 3 sprigs fresh tarragon
Put the lemon juice, wine vinegar and sugar in a bowl and season. Whisk in the olive oil, then, using a small funnel, pour into a jar or bottle and add the garlic and tarragon. Put a lid or cork on the bottle or jar and leave to infuse for at least an hour. Shake well before using.
