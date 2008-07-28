Asparagus with dry cured ham recipe

Ingredients (Serves 4)

800g/11⁄2 lb fresh asparagus spears

100ml/4oz tarragon vinaigrette (see below)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

100g/4oz sliced Serrano or Parma ham

Handful fresh chervil sprigs

Snap off the bottom of each asparagus stalk and peel them finely from just below the tips to the base.

Bring a large pan of lightly salted water to the boil. Add the asparagus and cook for about 4 minutes until just tender.

Immediately drain and refresh the spears in a bowl of ice-cold water. Drain well and place in a bowl.

Shake the vinaigrette to combine, then strain over the asparagus and toss to coat. Season to taste.

Divide the asparagus into 4 bundles. Wrap each bundle loosely in the slices of dry-cured ham and arrange on serving plates. Drizzle the remaining vinaigrette around the asparagus and garnish with chervil sprigs. Serve as a light lunch or evening snack with some good bread.

TARRAGON VINAIGRETTE

Ingredients (Makes 650ml/22fl oz)

Juice of half a lemon

125/5fl oz white wine vinegar

Pinch of caster sugar

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

500ml/18fl oz olive oil

2 cloves garlic, peeled and halved

3 sprigs fresh tarragon

Put the lemon juice, wine vinegar and sugar in a bowl and season. Whisk in the olive oil, then, using a small funnel, pour into a jar or bottle and add the garlic and tarragon. Put a lid or cork on the bottle or jar and leave to infuse for at least an hour. Shake well before using.