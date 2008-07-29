Ham and cheddar rarebit recipe

Ingredients (Serves 2)

15g/1⁄2oz butter

Pinch of cayenne pepper

Few drops Worcestershire sauce

75g/3oz mature Cheddar cheese, grated

2 thick slices ciabatta, focaccia or French bread

A little Dijon mustard

4 thin slices roast ham

8 Peppadew Mild or Hot Whole Sweet

Piquanté Peppers, sliced

Preheat the grill.



Beat the butter with a wooden spoon until softened then beat in the cayenne pepper and Worcestershire sauce until smooth. Work in the grated cheese until combined.



Toast the bread slices lightly on both sides then spread one side of each with a little Dijon mustard. Top with 2 slices of ham and half the peppers. Spread the cheese mixture over the top, then return to the grill and cook until melted and bubbling. Serve immediately, while piping hot.