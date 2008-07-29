Ham and cheddar rarebit recipe
Don’t worry if you don’t have ciabatta, focaccia or French bread – any crusty loaf will work just as well
Ingredients (Serves 2)
- 15g/1⁄2oz butter
- Pinch of cayenne pepper
- Few drops Worcestershire sauce
- 75g/3oz mature Cheddar cheese, grated
- 2 thick slices ciabatta, focaccia or French bread
- A little Dijon mustard
- 4 thin slices roast ham
- 8 Peppadew Mild or Hot Whole Sweet
- Piquanté Peppers, sliced
Preheat the grill.
Beat the butter with a wooden spoon until softened then beat in the cayenne pepper and Worcestershire sauce until smooth. Work in the grated cheese until combined.
Toast the bread slices lightly on both sides then spread one side of each with a little Dijon mustard. Top with 2 slices of ham and half the peppers. Spread the cheese mixture over the top, then return to the grill and cook until melted and bubbling. Serve immediately, while piping hot.
