Traditional roast beef

1 x 3kg/61/2lb bone-in fore rib of beef (2-3 bones)

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tbsp plain flour

1 tbsp hot mustard powder

75g/3oz beef dripping or vegetable shortening

3 onions, peeled and quartered

8-10 potatoes, chopped and par-boiled

5-6 parsnips, peeled and halved lengthways

1kg/21/4lb green cabbage

Red wine gravy (see below right)

Horseradish sauce to serve

Preheat the oven to 240°C, 450°F, Gas 8.Season the meat with salt and pepper then mix together the flour and the mustard powder and pat it onto the beef fat.Place the dripping in the roasting tin, put the onions in the middle and set the beef, fat-side up, on top.Place the potatoes and parsnips around, then pop into the oven.After 35 minutes reduce the oven temperature to 190°C, 375°F, Gas 5. Baste the beef and turn the vegetables. Cook for 20 minutes, then baste the beef and turn the vegetables again. Repeat this again after another 30 minutes, then leave to cook for 20 minutes.Increase the oven temperature to 240°C, 450°F, Gas 8 and let the beef cook for another 10 minutes while you steam the cabbage.Remove the beef when a meat thermometer registers 60°C, 140°F (or a little below if you like your beef to be very rare). Transfer to a serving dish and set aside for 20 minutes to rest.Make the gravy in the roasting tin and pour into a gravy boat.Serve the beef with the cabbage, gravy, roasted vegetables and horseradish sauce, if liked.