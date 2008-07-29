Salmon with a herb crust

Ingredients (Serves 4)

50g/2oz fresh white breadcrumbs

1 tbsp pine nuts, lightly toasted

100g/4oz Grana Padano, freshly grated

4 tbsp chopped fresh basil

15g/1/2oz butter

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 salmon fillets, each weighing approximately 175g/6oz

New potatoes and Tenderstem broccoli to serve

Preheat the grill.

Place the breadcrumbs, toasted pine nuts, Grana Padano, basil, butter and a little seasoning in a food processor and whizz until just combined.

Place the salmon fillets under a moderately hot grill and cook for 5 minutes, then remove from the heat.

Turn the salmon over and spread with the breadcrumb mix, pressing the mix down gently but firmly with the palm of your hand.

Grill for a further 5 minutes, or until the salmon is cooked through. Serve on warmed plates with new potatoes and steamed Tenderstem broccoli.