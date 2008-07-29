Salmon with a herb crust
A light meal that’s easy to prepare and yet sophisticated enough for a special occasion
Ingredients (Serves 4)
- 50g/2oz fresh white breadcrumbs
- 1 tbsp pine nuts, lightly toasted
- 100g/4oz Grana Padano, freshly grated
- 4 tbsp chopped fresh basil
- 15g/1/2oz butter
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 4 salmon fillets, each weighing approximately 175g/6oz
- New potatoes and Tenderstem broccoli to serve
Preheat the grill.
Place the breadcrumbs, toasted pine nuts, Grana Padano, basil, butter and a little seasoning in a food processor and whizz until just combined.
Place the salmon fillets under a moderately hot grill and cook for 5 minutes, then remove from the heat.
Turn the salmon over and spread with the breadcrumb mix, pressing the mix down gently but firmly with the palm of your hand.
Grill for a further 5 minutes, or until the salmon is cooked through. Serve on warmed plates with new potatoes and steamed Tenderstem broccoli.
