Salmon with a herb crust

A light meal that’s easy to prepare and yet sophisticated enough for a special occasion

Ingredients (Serves 4)

  • 50g/2oz fresh white breadcrumbs
  • 1 tbsp pine nuts, lightly toasted
  • 100g/4oz Grana Padano, freshly grated
  • 4 tbsp chopped fresh basil
  • 15g/1/2oz butter
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 salmon fillets, each weighing approximately 175g/6oz
  • New potatoes and Tenderstem broccoli to serve

Preheat the grill.

Place the breadcrumbs, toasted pine nuts, Grana Padano, basil, butter and a little seasoning in a food processor and whizz until just combined.

Place the salmon fillets under a moderately hot grill and cook for 5 minutes, then remove from the heat.

Turn the salmon over and spread with the breadcrumb mix, pressing the mix down gently but firmly with the palm of your hand.

Grill for a further 5 minutes, or until the salmon is cooked through. Serve on warmed plates with new potatoes and steamed Tenderstem broccoli.

