Antony Worrall Thompson's oriental crispy mackerel recipe
Mackerel, a great source of essential omega 3 fatty acids, is fantastic served with a sweet and sour sauce
Ingredients (Serves 2)
- Vegetable oil for deep frying
- 2 boneless mackerel, each weighing about 150g/5oz
- Pinch of salt
- Arrowroot for dusting
- 4 whole spring onions, trimmed
- 4 sprigs of fresh coriander
- 4 sprigs of fresh flat-leaf parsley
- Coriander and parsley sprigs and 1 tbsp chopped cashew nuts to garnish
- Steamed bok choi to serve
For the sauce
- 2 tsp honey
- 1 tsp salt
- 5 tbsp cider vinegar
- 3 tbsp dry sherry
- 3 tbsp light soy sauce
- 200ml/7fl oz fish stock
First make the sauce. Place all the ingredients in a pan over a low heat.
Bring to just below boiling point then strain and keep warm.
Heat a medium pan of oil, 8-10cm/ 31⁄4-4in deep, to a temperature of 180°C, 350°F. Season the mackerel with salt then dust in the arrowroot. Fry in the hot oil for 2-3 minutes. Remove and drain on kitchen paper.
Fry the spring onions for 30 seconds. Remove and drain on kitchen paper. Add the coriander and parsley sprigs to the hot sauce for a few seconds to soften them.
Arrange the steamed bok choi in the base of a dish. Place the mackerel on top and pour a little sauce over. Arrange the coriander, parsley and onion on top of the fish. Scatter with the chopped cashews before serving.
