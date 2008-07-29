Antony Worrall Thompson's oriental crispy mackerel recipe

Ingredients (Serves 2)

Vegetable oil for deep frying

2 boneless mackerel, each weighing about 150g/5oz

Pinch of salt

Arrowroot for dusting

4 whole spring onions, trimmed

4 sprigs of fresh coriander

4 sprigs of fresh flat-leaf parsley

Coriander and parsley sprigs and 1 tbsp chopped cashew nuts to garnish

Steamed bok choi to serve

For the sauce

2 tsp honey

1 tsp salt

5 tbsp cider vinegar

3 tbsp dry sherry

3 tbsp light soy sauce

200ml/7fl oz fish stock

First make the sauce. Place all the ingredients in a pan over a low heat.

Bring to just below boiling point then strain and keep warm.

Heat a medium pan of oil, 8-10cm/ 31⁄4-4in deep, to a temperature of 180°C, 350°F. Season the mackerel with salt then dust in the arrowroot. Fry in the hot oil for 2-3 minutes. Remove and drain on kitchen paper.

Fry the spring onions for 30 seconds. Remove and drain on kitchen paper. Add the coriander and parsley sprigs to the hot sauce for a few seconds to soften them.

Arrange the steamed bok choi in the base of a dish. Place the mackerel on top and pour a little sauce over. Arrange the coriander, parsley and onion on top of the fish. Scatter with the chopped cashews before serving.