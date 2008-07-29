Aldo Zilli's tahini-baked haddock

Ingredients (Serves 4)

4 haddock fillets, each weighing about 275g/10oz

Juice of 2 lemons

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

250ml/9fl oz tahini paste

1 clove garlic, peeled and chopped

4 tbsp water

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 white onions, peeled and sliced

Couscous or rice and a herb salad to serve

Preheat the oven to 200°C, 400°F, Gas 6. Line a baking tray or dish with a sheet of aluminium foil then place the haddock fillets on top.

Mix together 1 tbsp of lemon juice and 1 tbsp of olive oil then pour over the fish. Place another piece of foil over the fish and seal the edges to form a parcel. Bake for 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, mix together the tahini and garlic. In another bowl, combine the remaining lemon juice and the water. Slowly add the lemon juice mix to the tahini, beating until smooth and creamy. Season to taste.

Pan-fry the onions in the remaining olive oil until brown and almost crispy.

Remove the fish from the oven and pull off the top piece of foil. Place the onions around the fish then pour the tahini mix over the top. Bake for a further 15 minutes, or until the top is bubbling and golden (do not replace the foil as this will stop the fish browning).

Serve with couscous or rice and a herb salad.