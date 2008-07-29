Baked cod uit Camambert

Ingredients (Serves 4)

100g/4oz bacon lardons

100g/4oz button mushrooms, wiped and sliced

4 tbsp double cream

450g/1lb ready-prepared baby spinach

4 x 175g/6oz chunky cod fillets, with skin on

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 tbsp olive oil

150ml/1⁄4pt dry white wine

100ml/4fl oz dry cider

150ml/1⁄4pt fish or chicken stock

1 tbsp wholegrain mustard

40g/11⁄2oz unsalted butter, cubed

125g/41⁄2oz Président Camembert, cut into small cubes

Preheat the oven to 200°C, 400°F, Gas 6.

Gently heat a large pan and dry fry the bacon until crisp. Add the mushrooms and 2 tbsp water then cook for reduced by half. Fold in the spinach and gently cook until wilted. Set aside and keep warm.

Meanwhile, season the cod with salt and freshly ground black pepper and drizzle with 1 tbsp olive oil.

Heat a frying pan suitable for use in the oven until hot and cook the cod, skin side down, for 3 minutes. Add the wine, cider and stock and bring to the boil. Transfer to the oven and cook for 8 minutes, then remove the cod from the cooking juices and keep warm, reserving the juices.

Add the mustard to the pan juices and bring to the boil.

Bubble rapidly until reduced by half, then gradually whisk in the butter and remaining 2 tbsp olive oil until thickened. Check the seasoning and adjust if necessary.

Divide the spinach mixture between 4 warm plates and scatter over the Camembert cubes. Top with a cod fillet and drizzle the cider sauce around. Serve immediately.



