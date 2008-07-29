Frankie Dettori's rolled turkey
Champion jockey and father-of five Frankie loves cooking for his young family. But this beautifully presented, healthy option has adult appeal, too
Ingredients (Serves 4)
- 300g/11oz ready-prepared spinach
- 100g/4oz British turkey mince
- 50g/2oz chopped walnuts
- 1 egg
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 8 British turkey breast escalopes
- 250g/9oz Pecorino cheese, thinly sliced
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 wineglasses dry white wine
- Steamed vegetables to serve
Cook the spinach until wilted, squeeze out the moisture and chop finely.
Combine with the minced turkey, chopped walnuts and egg. Season.
Preheat the oven to 200°C, 400°F, Gas 6.
Gently pound the turkey escalopes to flatten them, then spread with the spinach mixture. Arrange slices of cheese over the top then roll up the turkey and tie with string. Arrange the turkey rolls in a lightly oiled baking dish and roast for 10 minutes.
Remove the turkey rolls from the oven, turn them over then pour over the wine. Return to the oven and cook until the wine has evaporated.
Slice the turkey rolls, arrange on warm plates and serve with a selection of steamed vegetables.
