Ingredients (Serves 4)

300g/11oz ready-prepared spinach

100g/4oz British turkey mince

50g/2oz chopped walnuts

1 egg

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

8 British turkey breast escalopes

250g/9oz Pecorino cheese, thinly sliced

2 tbsp olive oil

2 wineglasses dry white wine

Steamed vegetables to serve

Cook the spinach until wilted, squeeze out the moisture and chop finely.

Combine with the minced turkey, chopped walnuts and egg. Season.

Preheat the oven to 200°C, 400°F, Gas 6.

Gently pound the turkey escalopes to flatten them, then spread with the spinach mixture. Arrange slices of cheese over the top then roll up the turkey and tie with string. Arrange the turkey rolls in a lightly oiled baking dish and roast for 10 minutes.

Remove the turkey rolls from the oven, turn them over then pour over the wine. Return to the oven and cook until the wine has evaporated.

Slice the turkey rolls, arrange on warm plates and serve with a selection of steamed vegetables.