Paul Rankin's turkey with an Irish twist

Ingredients (Serves 4)

500g/1lb 2oz turkey breast meat, cut into 4 equal pieces

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

6 tbsp vegetable oil

75g/3oz unsalted butter, chilled and diced

200g/7oz mushrooms, wiped and quartered

8-12 potatoes, parboiled then sliced

200g/7oz leeks, cut into 1cm/1⁄2in thick slices and well rinsed

2 tbsp finely chopped shallot

6 tbsp dry white wine

100ml/4fl oz water

1⁄2 tsp chopped fresh rosemary

Preheat the oven to 200°C, 400°F, Gas 6.

Season the turkey breast portions with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Heat a roasting tin on the hob over moderate heat, add 2 tbsp oil and 15g/1⁄2oz butter and when the butter is foaming, add the turkey and cook until browned on both sides. Transfer the roasting tin to the oven and cook for 20 minutes or until the turkey is done.

Meanwhile, cook the vegetables. Panfry the mushrooms over a high heat in 2 tbsp oil and 15g/1⁄2oz butter. In another pan, fry the sliced potatoes with the remaining 2 tbsp oil and 15g/1⁄2oz butter until golden brown. Cook the leeks in another pan with 15g/1⁄2oz butter, a good splash of water and a little salt and freshly ground black pepper for about 3 minutes or until the water has evaporated and the leeks are tender.

Keep all the vegetables warm.

Remove the turkey from the oven and rest for 5 minutes in a warm place.

For the sauce, tip off any excess fat from the turkey pan, add the shallots and cook over a gentle heat for 2 minutes. Stir in the wine, scraping the the pan to loosen the caramelised juices, and boil until almost all evaporated.

Add the water and bring to the boil again. Add the rosemary then whisk in the remaining 15g/1⁄2oz butter.

Spoon the vegetables attractively around the outside of the plate. Slice the turkey breasts and fan the slices in the centre. Top with a little sauce and serve.