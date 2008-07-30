Tropical sundown
Sip your way through sunset with this colourful citrussy combination, finished off with a drop or two of Grenadine syrup
Ingredients (Serves 1)
- 100ml/4fl oz freshly-squeezed orange juice
- 50ml/2fl oz pineapple juice
- 25ml/1fl oz Bottlegreen Aromatic Lime cordial
- Ice cubes
- 75-100ml/3-4fl oz mineral water
- 2 tsp Grenadine syrup
- Orange or lime slices, mango and pineapple to decorate
Pour the freshly squeezed orange juice and pineapple juice into a jug, add the cordial and stir well.
Pour into a tall glass, add a few ice cubes then top up with mineral water.
Carefully add the grenadine – it will sink to the bottom of the glass.
Thread the slices of fruit onto a cocktail stick and pop into the glass before serving.
