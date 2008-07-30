Tropical sundown

Ingredients (Serves 1)

100ml/4fl oz freshly-squeezed orange juice

50ml/2fl oz pineapple juice

25ml/1fl oz Bottlegreen Aromatic Lime cordial

Ice cubes

75-100ml/3-4fl oz mineral water

2 tsp Grenadine syrup

Orange or lime slices, mango and pineapple to decorate

Pour the freshly squeezed orange juice and pineapple juice into a jug, add the cordial and stir well.



Pour into a tall glass, add a few ice cubes then top up with mineral water.



Carefully add the grenadine – it will sink to the bottom of the glass.



Thread the slices of fruit onto a cocktail stick and pop into the glass before serving.