Tropical sundown

Sip your way through sunset with this colourful citrussy combination, finished off with a drop or two of Grenadine syrup

Ingredients (Serves 1)

 

  • 100ml/4fl oz freshly-squeezed orange juice
  • 50ml/2fl oz pineapple juice
  • 25ml/1fl oz Bottlegreen Aromatic Lime cordial
  • Ice cubes
  • 75-100ml/3-4fl oz mineral water
  • 2 tsp Grenadine syrup
  • Orange or lime slices, mango and pineapple to decorate

Pour the freshly squeezed orange juice and pineapple juice into a jug, add the cordial and stir well.

Pour into a tall glass, add a few ice cubes then top up with mineral water.

Carefully add the grenadine – it will sink to the bottom of the glass.

Thread the slices of fruit onto a cocktail stick and pop into the glass before serving.

 

