Gooseberry mojito recipe

Ingredients (Serves 1)

3 lime wedges

8 fresh mint leaves, plus extra sprigs to serve

3-4 tsp brown sugar

3 tsp Belvoir Gooseberry and Mint cordial

3 fresh gooseberries, plus extra to serve

3 tbsp Golden Cuban rum

Crushed ice



Muddle together the lime wedges, mint, sugar, Gooseberry and Mint cordial and 3 gooseberries in a hi-ball tumbler, then add half the rum and pack with plenty of crushed ice.



Float the rest of the rum on top then garnish with a few extra gooseberries and a sprig of fresh mint. To mix for serving from a pitcher, use 4 times the ingredients. Make as fresh as possible to stop the mint turning brown.