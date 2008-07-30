Gooseberry mojito recipe

hellomagazine.com
This tart yet surprisingly sweet mix is a delicious alternative to the traditional mojito
Ingredients (Serves 1)
- 3 lime wedges
- 8 fresh mint leaves, plus extra sprigs to serve
- 3-4 tsp brown sugar
- 3 tsp Belvoir Gooseberry and Mint cordial
- 3 fresh gooseberries, plus extra to serve
- 3 tbsp Golden Cuban rum
- Crushed ice
Muddle together the lime wedges, mint, sugar, Gooseberry and Mint cordial and 3 gooseberries in a hi-ball tumbler, then add half the rum and pack with plenty of crushed ice.
Float the rest of the rum on top then garnish with a few extra gooseberries and a sprig of fresh mint. To mix for serving from a pitcher, use 4 times the ingredients. Make as fresh as possible to stop the mint turning brown.