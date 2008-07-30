Strawberry tang cocktail recipe

Ingredients (Serves 1)

75g/3oz fresh strawberries, rinsed and hulled

40ml/11/2 oz Bottlegreen Aromatic Lime Cordial

50ml/2fl oz white rum

Crushed ice

A scoop of Bottlegreen Elderflower Sorbet

Sprig of fresh mint

Strips of lime zest

Put the strawberries into a jug with the cordial and rum then blend. Put about 2 tbsp of crushed ice into a cocktail glass, pour over the strawberry purée mix and top with the sorbet. Top with a sprig of mint and strips of lime zest.