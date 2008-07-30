Strawberry tang cocktail recipe

An amazing flavour and texture sensation of smooth rum, sweet and slightly thick strawberry purée and icy sorbet

Ingredients (Serves 1)

 

  • 75g/3oz fresh strawberries, rinsed and hulled
  • 40ml/11/2 oz Bottlegreen Aromatic Lime Cordial
  • 50ml/2fl oz white rum
  • Crushed ice
  • A scoop of Bottlegreen Elderflower Sorbet
  • Sprig of fresh mint
  • Strips of lime zest

Put the strawberries into a jug with the cordial and rum then blend. Put about 2 tbsp of crushed ice into a cocktail glass, pour over the strawberry purée mix and top with the sorbet. Top with a sprig of mint and strips of lime zest.

 

