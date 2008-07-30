Strawberry tang cocktail recipe
An amazing flavour and texture sensation of smooth rum, sweet and slightly thick strawberry purée and icy sorbet
Ingredients (Serves 1)
- 75g/3oz fresh strawberries, rinsed and hulled
- 40ml/11/2 oz Bottlegreen Aromatic Lime Cordial
- 50ml/2fl oz white rum
- Crushed ice
- A scoop of Bottlegreen Elderflower Sorbet
- Sprig of fresh mint
- Strips of lime zest
Put the strawberries into a jug with the cordial and rum then blend. Put about 2 tbsp of crushed ice into a cocktail glass, pour over the strawberry purée mix and top with the sorbet. Top with a sprig of mint and strips of lime zest.
