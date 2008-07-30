﻿

Duke of Manchester punch recipe

Blackberry-infused gin and summer berries are a winner

Ingredients (Serves 6)

 

  • Ice cubes
  • 40ml/11/2 oz blackberry-infused
  • Beefeater gin (see below)
  • 1 tbsp Beefeater gin
  • 1 tbsp dry white vermouth
  • 1 tbsp sweet red vermouth
  • 1 tsp cassis or blackcurrant syrup
  • 25ml/1fl oz freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1 tbsp sugar syrup
  • 25ml/1fl oz Prosecco
  • Strawberries and blueberries
  • Cucumber slices and mint leaves

Put the ice cubes into a large bowl. Stir in all the ingredients except the berries, cucumber and mint. Before serving top up with the Prosecco and decorate with berries, cucumber slices and mint.

For blackberry-infused gin, push 600g/1lb 5oz blackberries into a 1 x 700ml bottle of gin and steep overnight.

 

More on:

More about cocktail

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back