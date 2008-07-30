Duke of Manchester punch recipe

hellomagazine.com
Blackberry-infused gin and summer berries are a winner
Ingredients (Serves 6)
- Ice cubes
- 40ml/11/2 oz blackberry-infused
- Beefeater gin (see below)
- 1 tbsp Beefeater gin
- 1 tbsp dry white vermouth
- 1 tbsp sweet red vermouth
- 1 tsp cassis or blackcurrant syrup
- 25ml/1fl oz freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1 tbsp sugar syrup
- 25ml/1fl oz Prosecco
- Strawberries and blueberries
- Cucumber slices and mint leaves
Put the ice cubes into a large bowl. Stir in all the ingredients except the berries, cucumber and mint. Before serving top up with the Prosecco and decorate with berries, cucumber slices and mint.
For blackberry-infused gin, push 600g/1lb 5oz blackberries into a 1 x 700ml bottle of gin and steep overnight.