Duke of Manchester punch recipe

Ingredients (Serves 6)

Ice cubes

40ml/11/2 oz blackberry-infused

Beefeater gin (see below)

1 tbsp Beefeater gin

1 tbsp dry white vermouth

1 tbsp sweet red vermouth

1 tsp cassis or blackcurrant syrup

25ml/1fl oz freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tbsp sugar syrup

25ml/1fl oz Prosecco

Strawberries and blueberries

Cucumber slices and mint leaves

Put the ice cubes into a large bowl. Stir in all the ingredients except the berries, cucumber and mint. Before serving top up with the Prosecco and decorate with berries, cucumber slices and mint.



For blackberry-infused gin, push 600g/1lb 5oz blackberries into a 1 x 700ml bottle of gin and steep overnight.