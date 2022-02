Sea breeze cocktail recipe Perfect for a party, as a jug can be made in advance

Ingredients (Serves 1)

Ice cubes

2 x 25ml/1oz shots vodka

125ml/41⁄2fl oz cranberry juice

50ml/2fl oz grapefruit juice



Fill a highball glass with ice cubes, add the vodka, then the cranberry and grapefruit juice, stir well and serve.