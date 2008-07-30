Mitch Tonks' best ever prawn cocktail

Ingredients (Serves 2)

2 little gem lettuces, finely shredded

4 spring onions, trimmed and finely sliced

Salt

Good squeeze of lemon juice

150g/5oz Young’s Greenland Prawns

150g/5oz Young’s Caribbean Prawns

Lemon wedges to serve

For the cocktail sauce

250ml/9fl oz mayonnaise

4 tbsp tomato ketchup

Dash of Tabasco sauce

Splash of whisky or brandy

Pinch of cayenne pepper

Mix the little gem lettuce with the spring onions, season with a pinch of salt and a generous squeeze of lemon juice then spoon into the bottom of two cocktail glasses.

Make the sauce by mixing all the ingredients together until it is to your taste, adding a little more or less of everything to suit your preference. Stir the prawns into the sauce and spoon on top of the lettuce. Serve garnished with a sprinkling of cayenne pepper and a lemon wedge on the side for squeezing.