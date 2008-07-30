Mitch Tonks' best ever prawn cocktail
It’s the mix of prawns – sweet Greenland ones combined with the firm-textured Caribbean variety – that makes this so good. Perfect for a luxurious starter or light lunch
Ingredients (Serves 2)
- 2 little gem lettuces, finely shredded
- 4 spring onions, trimmed and finely sliced
- Salt
- Good squeeze of lemon juice
- 150g/5oz Young’s Greenland Prawns
- 150g/5oz Young’s Caribbean Prawns
- Lemon wedges to serve
For the cocktail sauce
- 250ml/9fl oz mayonnaise
- 4 tbsp tomato ketchup
- Dash of Tabasco sauce
- Splash of whisky or brandy
- Pinch of cayenne pepper
Mix the little gem lettuce with the spring onions, season with a pinch of salt and a generous squeeze of lemon juice then spoon into the bottom of two cocktail glasses.
Make the sauce by mixing all the ingredients together until it is to your taste, adding a little more or less of everything to suit your preference. Stir the prawns into the sauce and spoon on top of the lettuce. Serve garnished with a sprinkling of cayenne pepper and a lemon wedge on the side for squeezing.
