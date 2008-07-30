Mitch Tonks' best ever prawn cocktail

It’s the mix of prawns – sweet Greenland ones combined with the firm-textured Caribbean variety – that makes this so good. Perfect for a luxurious starter or light lunch

Ingredients (Serves 2)

  • 2 little gem lettuces, finely shredded
  • 4 spring onions, trimmed and finely sliced
  • Salt
  • Good squeeze of lemon juice
  • 150g/5oz Young’s Greenland Prawns
  • 150g/5oz Young’s Caribbean Prawns
  • Lemon wedges to serve

For the cocktail sauce

  • 250ml/9fl oz mayonnaise
  • 4 tbsp tomato ketchup
  • Dash of Tabasco sauce
  • Splash of whisky or brandy
  • Pinch of cayenne pepper

Mix the little gem lettuce with the spring onions, season with a pinch of salt and a generous squeeze of lemon juice then spoon into the bottom of two cocktail glasses.

Make the sauce by mixing all the ingredients together until it is to your taste, adding a little more or less of everything to suit your preference. Stir the prawns into the sauce and spoon on top of the lettuce. Serve garnished with a sprinkling of cayenne pepper and a lemon wedge on the side for squeezing.

