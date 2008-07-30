Ingredients (Makes 10)

1 baby courgette, trimmed and sliced paper-thin

Drizzle of Bertolli Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tbsp thick Italian tomato sauce

10 Bertolli Tomato & Oregano Focaccine

10 small semi-dried tomato halves or

SunBlush tomatoes

50g/2oz freshly grated Parmesan cheese

10 small fresh basil leaves

Place the courgette slices in a bowl.

Drizzle over just enough olive oil to barely coat, then season and set aside.

Preheat the grill.

Spread the tomato sauce onto each of the Focaccine. Arrange the tomatoes and courgette slices on top, then sprinkle with the grated Parmesan.

Place on a baking tray and grill for 2-3 minutes until the courgettes are just cooked, taking care not to burn the Focaccine. Carefully transfer to a serving board or platter, garnish with basil and serve at once.