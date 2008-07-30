Courgette and tomato pizzettas
The Mediterranean flavours of these canapés go well with a smooth, medium-bodied red wine
Ingredients (Makes 10)
- 1 baby courgette, trimmed and sliced paper-thin
- Drizzle of Bertolli Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tbsp thick Italian tomato sauce
- 10 Bertolli Tomato & Oregano Focaccine
- 10 small semi-dried tomato halves or
- SunBlush tomatoes
- 50g/2oz freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- 10 small fresh basil leaves
Place the courgette slices in a bowl.
Drizzle over just enough olive oil to barely coat, then season and set aside.
Preheat the grill.
Spread the tomato sauce onto each of the Focaccine. Arrange the tomatoes and courgette slices on top, then sprinkle with the grated Parmesan.
Place on a baking tray and grill for 2-3 minutes until the courgettes are just cooked, taking care not to burn the Focaccine. Carefully transfer to a serving board or platter, garnish with basil and serve at once.
Latest comments