Oven-roasted peppers and pine nut couscous

Ingredients (Serves 4)

4 red, orange or yellow peppers

Sweet red pepper sauce to serve

Assorted salad leaves to garnish



For the couscous filling

100g/4oz Pure spread (any kind)

2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed

4 spring onions, trimmed and thinly sliced on the diagonal

250g/9oz couscous

600ml/1pt vegetable stock

3 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

100g/4oz pine nuts, toasted

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4.

Start by making the couscous filling.

Melt half the spread in a frying pan, add the garlic and spring onions and stir-fry for 2 minutes. Add the couscous and stir-fry for a further 2 minutes then pour in the stock, mix well and remove from the heat. Stir in the parsley and pine nuts then season. If the mixture appears dry, add a little more vegetable stock. Cover the pan with a lid and set aside while you finish preparing the other ingredients.

Meanwhile, prepare the peppers. Cut in half lengthways through the stalk and remove the seeds. Spoon the couscous filling into the peppers then place the filled peppers into an ovenproof dish.

Dot the remaining spread over the top of each pepper, cover with foil and bake for 45 minutes. Remove the foil 5-10 minutes before the end of the cooking time to brown the peppers.

Serve 2 pepper halves per person with a sweet red pepper sauce and garnish of assorted salad leaves.

