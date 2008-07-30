Caramel pecan pancakes recipe

Ingredients (Serves 4-6)

A little butter for greasing

8 ready-made dessert pancakes, warmed under the grill

50g/2oz shelled pecan halves, lightly toasted

Juice and zest of 1 large orange

1–2 tbsp caster sugar

8 tbsp Carnation Squeezy Caramel

Preheat the grill to a medium temperature, or the oven to 200ºC, 400ºF, Gas 6. Lightly butter a shallow, ovenproof baking dish. Fold each warm pancake into eighths and arrange in the dish. Scatter pecan nuts over the pancakes and drizzle with a little orange juice, then sprinkle caster sugar on top.

Cook under the grill or in the oven for about 5 minutes, until the pancakes are heated through and the edges are crispy.

Remove from the heat. Pour caramel sauce over the top, garnish with strands of orange zest and serve immediately.