Caramel pecan pancakes recipe
Ready-made pancakes are a great standby if you need to throw together a quick dessert when unexpected guests drop by for dinner
Ingredients (Serves 4-6)
- A little butter for greasing
- 8 ready-made dessert pancakes, warmed under the grill
- 50g/2oz shelled pecan halves, lightly toasted
- Juice and zest of 1 large orange
- 1–2 tbsp caster sugar
- 8 tbsp Carnation Squeezy Caramel
Preheat the grill to a medium temperature, or the oven to 200ºC, 400ºF, Gas 6. Lightly butter a shallow, ovenproof baking dish. Fold each warm pancake into eighths and arrange in the dish. Scatter pecan nuts over the pancakes and drizzle with a little orange juice, then sprinkle caster sugar on top.
Cook under the grill or in the oven for about 5 minutes, until the pancakes are heated through and the edges are crispy.
Remove from the heat. Pour caramel sauce over the top, garnish with strands of orange zest and serve immediately.
