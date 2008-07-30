Honeyed muesli crunch

Ingredients (Makes about 12 portions)

Rapeseed oil for greasing

250g/9oz organic jumbo porridge oats

100g/4oz wheatgerm

150g/5oz seed mix, or 150g/5oz

combination of sunflower, pumpkin, sesame and flax seeds

1⁄2 tsp ground cinnamon (optional)

150ml/1⁄4pt clear honey

1 x 170g pack dried cranberries, blueberries, cherries or raisins

100g/4oz shelled pistachio nuts

Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4 and lightly grease a couple of baking trays with rapeseed oil.

Mix the oats, wheatgerm, seeds and cinnamon, if using, in a large bowl.

Pour the honey into a small saucepan and heat gently until thin and runny. Drizzle the honey over the oat mixture and mix well.

Divide the mixture between the trays and bake for 15 minutes, stirring halfway through the cooking time.

Remove from the oven and cool before adding the berries and nuts.

Store in an airtight container for up to a month. Serve with milk and/or yoghurt and some fresh fruit.