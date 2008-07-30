West country cheddar-and-onion waffles with sausages

Ingredients (Serves 4)

6 Lincolnshire sausages

4-8 rashers unsmoked Wiltshire bacon

4 ripe vine tomatoes, halved

For the waffles (or pancakes)

250g/9oz plain flour

11⁄2 tsp baking powder

1⁄2 red onion, peeled and finely chopped

50g/2oz West Country Cheddar, grated

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

250ml/9fl oz semi-skimmed milk

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tsp rapeseed oil or butter

Preheat the oven for 190°C, 375°F, Gas 5.

Place the sausages on a non-stick baking tray and cook for 12 minutes.

Add the bacon rashers and halved tomatoes and continue to bake for 10- 12 minutes until the sausages are thoroughly cooked and the bacon is golden and crispy.

Meanwhile, make the batter for the waffles or pancakes. Sift the flour and baking powder into a large bowl. Make a well in the centre and stir in the chopped onion and grated Cheddar.

Whisk the eggs into the milk and pour the mixture into the well. Season, mix well and set aside.

Heat a waffle iron or non-stick frying pan and grease with oil or butter, if necessary. Once the iron or pan is hot, add large spoonfuls of the batter. Cook the waffles for 4-5 minutes, or pancakes for 2-3 minutes on each side, and transfer to warm serving plates.

To serve, cut the sausages in half and layer with the bacon and tomatoes between the waffles or pancakes.